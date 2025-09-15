Top eSports Affiliate Programs Rating from revenuelab

Top Esports Affiliate Programs: revenuelab’s Top 5

These five programs deliver consistent traffic and payouts, particularly in the esports vertical.

1. GGbet Partners

GGbet was one of the first brands to focus on esports.

Accepts traffic for Dota 2, CS2, Valorant, and League of Legends

Localized for dozens of countries including CIS, LATAM, and Asia

Offers a clean stats interface and transparent reporting

Flexible payment models: RevShare up to 60%, CPA, hybrid

Suitable for SEO and contextual/YouTube traffic

GGbet is a strong pick for newcomers and has an attractive esports affiliate program. It’s easy to launch, tolerant of various customer types, and provides clear, timely payouts even in early stages.

2. Bets.io Affiliates

A newer but fast-growing crypto platform.

Focuses on crypto betting and esports affiliate monetization with no minimum payout

Supports multi-currency and cryptocurrencies (Tether, BTC, ETH, etc.)

High CPA rates (up to $200) with strong conversion on crypto traffic

Accepts GEOs from Tier 3 regions and Asia

Offers API, fast landing pages, and native support

This esports affiliate program is a great choice for webmasters who prioritize GEO flexibility and crypto payments. Low entry threshold, regular updates, and sufficient player bonuses.

3. Pinnacle Affiliates

Pinnacle is a well-known brand with a solid reputation and wide player base.

Popular among bettors, especially for CS2, Dota 2, and LoL

Great for SEO, contextual traffic, and blog audiences

Fixed RevShare at 25%, CPA available upon request

Operates in most countries except the U.S., UK, and select regions

Offers branded materials and quick moderation

Pinnacle suits long-term partners with high-quality traffic. Despite stricter requirements, it ensures reliable income from organic sources and supports partners effectively.

4. Thunderpick

Another crypto-focused brand making moves in esports.

Simple UI and crypto-friendly betting options

Offers on Dota 2, CS2, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and more

Regular tournaments with prizes encourage engagement

High retention due to gamified experience

Custom terms available; both RevShare and CPA possible

Thunderpick performs well on YouTube, Telegram, and native ad formats. It’s well-suited for audiences looking for innovative options and has rare engagement rates among esports programs.

5. Tiki Taka Affiliates

A younger program focused on online casino offers and global GEO coverage.

Active in 19 countries including UAE, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and the Netherlands

Supports 15+ languages (English, French, Arabic, German, Portuguese, etc.)

CPA up to €110 for first-time deposits

Mobile and desktop compatible

Weekly Net7 payouts

Tiki Taka supports compliant traffic only — no pop-ups, clickunder, incentivized users, redirects, or fraud. For affiliates with clean sources, it offers fast support, creative pre-approval, and stable monetization. The platform suits crypto or EU customers.

The Rise of Esports Betting and Predictions

Esports is now a core part of the gambling industry and continues growing steadily. Its rise opens new opportunities for webmasters working with esports affiliate offers.

First, esports disciplines have loyal, large fanbases. Games like Dota 2, CS2, and LoL are full-fledged ecosystems. Each team has a story, each match gathers millions of viewers. Frequent tournaments drive users to stay engaged, analyze outcomes, and place bets.

Second, esports audiences are different from traditional sports bettors. These are younger, digitally native users who watch streams, discuss matches on Discord, and bet live during games or via TikTok and YouTube highlights. This creates reactive traffic: faster, more flexible, and easier to monetize.

Esports betting is no longer niche. Most sportsbooks now treat it as a separate category with its own sections and marketing budgets. As a result, affiliate programs offer wider GEO coverage, better tracking, and even white label solutions. This makes working with esports more predictable and sustainable.

Rising interest in esports betting isn’t a short-term trend. It reflects long-term changes in user behavior and tech. This space offers real potential for stable income and scaling.

How Bettors Choose a Platform for Esports

When working with partner programs, it’s crucial to understand how users choose a platform. The quality of the bookmaker directly affects engagement, retention, and webmaster earnings.

Key Factors Users Consider:

Licensing and transparency

Trust matters. A license from a recognized regulator and clear conditions build confidence. Especially when working with cold traffic, a brand’s reputation is key.

Reputation in the community

Platform visibility in communities, streamer mentions, and YouTube reviews impact trust. If a bookmaker sponsors tournaments or teams, this boosts conversions and affiliate earnings.

Event variety and live betting

Esports evolves fast. A good platform offers both top tournaments and smaller matches with real-time bets. More options mean more retention.

Bonuses and promotions

Deposit bonuses, free bets, cashback, and gamification keep users active and returning. For affiliates, this improves LTV and income stability.

Interface and localization

Support for local languages, currencies, and payment methods removes friction and increases conversions.

Support and risk management

Quick issue resolution reduces churn and public negativity which is vital when scaling traffic.

Choosing platforms that address these aspects helps esports affiliate partners improve performance and reduce long-term risks.

Leading Esports Disciplines for Affiliate Promotion

Esports is a mature industry with millions of fans and tournaments rivaling major sports leagues. Not all games convert equally well, though. Here are the most effective ones for traffic and monetization:

Counter-Strike 2 (formerly CS:GO)

One of the biggest games for betting. Simple gameplay and broad appeal mean consistent traffic. Especially strong in CIS, LATAM, and Europe. CS2 launch led to growth in user interest, higher deposits, and better retention.

Dota 2

Valve’s legendary title and a symbol of pro esports. Events like The International draw huge crowds and massive prize pools. High-value regions: CIS, Southeast Asia, Brazil. Live bets spike during major events.

League of Legends (LoL)

A top title in the U.S., South Korea, and Europe. Riot Games actively builds the competitive scene including Netflix broadcasts. Events like Worlds drive massive engagement, especially via TikTok and Twitch.

Valorant

A fast-growing title blending CS mechanics with Overwatch style. Riot is again developing a full esports infrastructure. Highest engagement seen in the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

Mobile Esports (PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends)

A separate market with unique behavior. In India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil, mobile games dominate leisure time. Offline tournaments in malls and schools, high conversion on Android devices. Effective for push and low-cost traffic.

Others: Apex Legends, CoD: Warzone, Rainbow Six, Fortnite

Smaller titles with passionate fans. Useful for niche segments or multi-offer bundles.

Each title needs tailored creatives, promo channels, and funnel logic. CS works best with Discord and Twitch. LoL and Valorant — TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Mobile games — Telegram, in-app, and push ads.

Choosing the right game impacts conversions, engagement, and affiliate income.

Other Notable Esports Affiliate Programs

These brands also stand out when working in the esports affiliate niche:

Midnite Affiliates — a rising brand focused on esports, offering a sleek interface and attractive terms for partners

Vulkan.bet Affiliates — a platform with extensive esports coverage and reliable payouts

Pixel.bet Partners — a niche brand targeting esports fans across Europe with a specialized approach

Betway Partners — a global name with official partnerships in the esports scene and a strong reputation

BC.Game Affiliates — a flexible crypto-based program enabling esports betting promotion within a broader Web3 ecosystem

Effectiveness varies by traffic source. Some brands convert best on SEO, others through Telegram or content platforms. Always test and adapt based on channel specifics.

Conclusion

Esports is no longer a trend but a full-fledged vertical with growing audiences, interactive formats, and strong traffic potential. Esports affiliate programs offer low entry barriers and solid monetization models.

The revenuelab rating includes esports affiliate programs that already show results. But success isn’t limited to fixed tactics. Try new methods, test offers, analyze GEOs, and find what works best for your business.