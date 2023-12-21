Getting people to visit your website is key for any online project – a blog, an online shop, or affiliate marketing. Many think you need to pay a lot for ads. But there are actually many ways to get more website traffic for free. You don't need to be an expert. The main things you need are your time and a willingness to learn. Let's look at different types of traffic, talk about free traffic for affiliate marketing, and share the best ways to bring visitors to your site.

What kind of traffic can your website get?

Before we talk about how to get free traffic to my website, let's quickly look at the two main kinds of web traffic:

Paid traffic: People who come to your site because you paid for ads (e.g., Google Ads, social media ads). Good: fast results, exact targeting. Bad: you keep spending money, risk of wasting it.

Free (organic) traffic: Visitors who find your site without you directly paying. They come from search engines (SEO), social media (your posts), or links from other sites. This is often called "conditionally free traffic" because you invest time, not just money. Good: long-term plan, no constant ad budget.

Why is free traffic great for affiliate marketing?

For affiliate marketers, free traffic is a big help, especially for new people with less money. It lets you start earning without big money risks, though it needs patience and hard work.

Here are the main good things:

Start without spending money first: Test offers without paying for ads. This lowers risk and helps if your budget is small.

Income grows over time: Most free traffic ways need you to build things like social media pages or channels over time. The more effort, the more visitors. Soon, your free website traffic grows, making your money grow too.

High conversion rates: People trust your own website/channel more than ads. Good, helpful content makes visitors more likely to take action.

Reach many people: With your own online places, you can reach almost any group you want, as people globally use the internet.

High ROI (return on investment): Getting customers without direct spending means you earn much more than what you put in.

You need to be creative: Free traffic for affiliate marketing is a place to try new things. You'll need clever ideas to find your audience.

Traffic can be up and down: The amount of free traffic can change. Ways that worked yesterday might not work tomorrow. Be flexible and always look for new ideas.

Sources of free traffic

To get free traffic, affiliate marketers usually use two main ways:

Make your own online places: Your own website, a social media group, or a channel on Telegram or YouTube. Here, you control promotions. Use other people's online places: Get attention on blogs, social media groups, and forums. Also, email sending, but be careful with spam.

Let's look at the best ways to get more website traffic for free.

Search engine optimization (SEO) and your own website

SEO is the main way to get free website traffic from search engines. Your own website is one of the best tools for this, even though it's conditionally free traffic. You'll pay a small yearly fee for a domain and hosting.

How it works: Your site ranks high when people search. Content must be unique and have the right keywords. Use free tools like Google Keyword Planner to find them.

Content and links: If you write yourself, SEO costs no direct money. To grow faster, get links from other good websites.

Doorway pages: Old sites just for redirecting are now blocked by search engines. "Semi-doorway" sites are smaller, focused on specific topics. Good content and SEO can help them rank high. However, it's important to understand that this is still a risky tactic.

When to see results: No exact time. Depends on content quality and ranking. First customers might come early, and numbers grow over time.

Good for these topics: Online products, gambling, betting, crypto, adult content, dating, health products. Pick topics you know about.

Blogging: Like a website but no domain/hosting costs (e.g., Blogger.com, Medium). Make helpful content. Write at least 3 articles a week to earn. Best for legal offers.

Content marketing

This means making and sharing useful, correct, and regular content to get and keep your audience.

Guest posting: Write articles for other websites and blogs. Quietly put links back to your site. Pick sites on similar topics with the same audience. Link to real, helpful info, or your link might be removed. Best for legal offers.

Niche forums and online communities

This is a great way to get free traffic, especially with crowd marketing. It's not spam. You join talks, share ideas, answer questions, and gently add links to your site.

How it works: Your comments with links make search engines see your site as popular, helping SEO. It also brings new, interested visitors.

Works best when: Crowd marketing works best with other tools.

What to promote: Almost any offer. There are online groups for most topics and places.

Classified ads: Another conditionally free traffic source. Good: people here want to buy; free posting; ads rank high. Good for physical products, hiring, and health products. Examples: Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace.

Social media (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook)

Social media sites are huge places to get free traffic, with billions of users. But building your presence takes work, and you must follow platform rules to avoid being shut down.

YouTube: Your channel is valuable for affiliate links. Good: 2 billion monthly users, videos rank well in Google, easy to watch. Bad: videos are harder to make. Can promote most offers, but gambling/forbidden topics might get your channel shut down.

Instagram: Excels for visual content, making it ideal for reaching a younger, visually-driven audience. It boasts high engagement rates, and its visual nature makes it easy to showcase products appealingly. On the flip side, direct links are quite limited, usually confined to your bio or available in Stories only for larger accounts. Competition for visibility is intense, and promoting sensitive offers can be tricky due to strict content policies.

Facebook: Remains a massive platform for reaching diverse demographics, particularly through groups and pages. It's excellent for building communities, and within groups, there are precise targeting options for organic reach. The platform also supports versatile content formats, including text, images, and video.

How to earn on social media: Pick the social site that matches your offer's audience. Grow your accounts, then promote offers. Cross-promote profiles, ask others for mutual promotion. Fun content works well for dating and gambling. Use mass following, liking, and helpful comments on popular pages.

Messengers: Telegram

Using messengers is like social media. You make a channel, add content, promote it, and show offers. Best part: direct talk with your audience.

Inviting: Adding people to chats. There's a limit (40-50/day), so you need a few accounts for more people.

Spam bots: Used for sending many messages with channel links. This is extremely risky and often leads to immediate platform bans. Stick to "white hat" (legitimate) methods for sustainable growth and to avoid account termination.

Good for these offers: Almost any offer. But be careful not to be too pushy with forbidden topics, or your account might get blocked.

When to see results: Growing a channel takes time. But first customers might come early, especially with newsletters.

Email newsletters

Email newsletters are still a strong way to talk directly to people. This is conditionally free traffic. You usually pay for email services (but some offer free trials or free versions for up to 2,000 subscribers).

Important: This is not spam. Send good emails that make people interested.

Building your list: Get contacts from sign-up forms on your website or use special tools. You can also buy lists, though this is often problematic for GDPR compliance, as explicit consent from each individual is usually required and rarely obtained when buying lists.

Offers: Give special deals, bonuses, or gifts to get people to open and read. Simple ads don't work as well anymore.

Good for these offers: Education, info-products, finance, online products, subscriptions, sweepstakes.

Reddit

Reddit is a huge international website with many groups on different topics. It's very popular in the US and Canada. It can be a great place to get free traffic if you know how to get free traffic.

How to earn: People post things, and others vote on them. You don't need super popular posts to earn. Reddit is often used like a big online forum.

Growth: This takes time and effort. Be active, add new and original content (pictures, text, even a blog). Post content and put links to your site.

Good for these offers: Great for fun content. So, gambling and dating offers do well. You can promote almost any affiliate program for people in America and Canada.

Are free traffic sources really effective?

Yes! Free traffic is not just effective; it's super important for your online project to grow for a long time. It's how to get free traffic for affiliate marketing in a lasting way.

Test things without risk: If you don't have money to start, free traffic methods are perfect for trying out different ideas.

Being steady is key: You won't see results right away. You need to be consistent and do things again and again. For example, if you spend a few hours every day putting links to your site on forums, blogs, and social media, you'll see your special free website traffic grow.

Passive income: Making and growing your own online places (websites, channels) can eventually give you money without you always working on it.

Mix and match: Experienced marketers often use both paid and free traffic to find the best ways to make money.

Understand the details: When you pick a source, always think about the people you want to reach, what the offer needs, and what your specific topic is about. Some affiliate programs might not allow certain kinds of free traffic.

Getting free traffic is definitely possible! You just need to want it, be creative, and be ready to put in your time and effort. Try it, and you'll see your project start to do great!

