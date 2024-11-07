revenue-lab
iGB L!VE London 2025

July 1 - 4
London, UK
For: Operators, affiliates, suppliers
Participants: 10,000+
Organiser: iGB Team
iGB L!VE London 2025
 iGB L!VE is a key event in the iGaming industry, bringing together 10,000 professionals to create strategic partnerships and exchange advanced technologies. Participants will discover the latest trends in betting and game development, reduce customer acquisition costs, and improve retention strategies. The event offers unique opportunities for networking and showcasing innovations, ensuring business growth across Europe, Latin America, and beyond. RevenueLab will also have a booth at iGB L!VE, where they will present their newest solutions and affiliate programs.

