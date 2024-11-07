The LiGA Summit will be an essential platform for discussing the future of iGaming and sports betting in Latin America. As the regional industry undergoes transformation, the summit will gather market leaders, innovative players, and key stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and growth opportunities. Participants will not only learn about the newest updates and insights but also network, form partnerships, and receive feedback from top industry figures.
LiGA (Latam iGaming & Affiliate) Summit
August 6 - 7 Lima, PeruFor: iGaming and sports betting leaders in Latin AmericaParticipants: Not specifiedOrganiser: Eventus InternationalVisit event website