Rolling Slots: 15,000+ Games for Avid Players

Overview of Rolling Slots

Whether you are a rock amateur or an avid gambler, both ways are crossing in Rolling Slots. The stylish casino with a music theme was opened in 2021 by GBL Solutions N.V. and has quickly become popular among gamblers. Let’s see its game library, discuss the website interface, and take a look at bonuses in the Rolling Slots casino review.

Games

The bright collection of games counts more than 15,000 titles from such well-known providers as BGaming, Evolution, Spinomenal, Play’n’Go, Netgame, and others. The game menu is located right below the main banner. Let’s have a closer look at it:





Lobby . Just scroll down to see the most popular categories.

Popular . Slots that are played more frequently are collected here.

Hot . Here are the slots that players like the most. If you want to add any to your favourites, just click on the star in the upper right corner of the cover. The new corresponding category will appear before the line menu.

New . The collection updates regularly; in this category, you can be one of the first to try fresh slots.

Slots . The list is almost endless; choose any you like the most.

Drops & Wins . This is a popular category in this casino.

Bonus Buy . Games with the best bonus rounds are located here.

Megaways . Avid players, who are tired of the classic slots, will evaluate this collection for sure.

Instant Win . Quick games for impatient gamblers.

Live Casino . The classic of any casino. The demo mode is not available here.

Roulette . There are tens of options of this game.

Blackjack . One of the most searchable games in any casino.

Poker . Here are both classic and new variations, including Texas, American, and Caribbean poker.

Table Games . Besides the games listed above, here are Super Wheel, Twenty One, and Baccarat.

All Games. The list of all available games in Rolling Slots.





The demo mode is available before registration. It is a good way to try the games without risks and decide which one suits your interests and expectations better.





When you click the Search button near the line game menu, a new window opens. Here you can enter the title or provider to find a particular game or look through the list of recommended games.





Nearby, there is a button called Providers. It also opens a search bar and a list with 100+ providers, which games are available in the casino.





Guess what? There is one more option to open the search bar. The link is at the bottom of the side menu.

Website Interface and Features

When you open the website, you appear in the concert hall. It seems that it is your favourite rock band on the scene. The whole design supports this idea. While scrolling, you can find a lot of icons in the shape of a mediator, a column, a microphone, and so on. The design has many details that make it adorable and catch your eye at first glance. The developers team has worked very well on the casino's self-presentation.





The main navigation is done via the side menu. Not typically, it is located in the right part of the screen. There are the following sections:





Log in . You need only your email address or username and password to log in to the casino.

Sign up . The link to start the registration procedure.

Lobby . The library of games is located here.

Promotions . The page with all the promos that the casino has.

Bonus Map . It is designed like a map of your world tour. Every day you have a new stop and a new bonus. You can also open the link via the picture in the lower left corner.

Tournaments . The section is divided into Casino, Network, Upcoming, and Past tournaments. You can study them well here and choose the most suitable for you.

Shop . You can buy free spins and cash bonuses for coins. Four ways of earning coins are listed at the bottom of the page: earn rewards, place bets, win in tournaments, and simply play further.

Achievements . Unlock achievements with your actions. Here you can see the whole list of them.

Loyalty Club . VIP-level treatment is provided for avid players who join this program.

Search . Just click to find your favourite game.

Live Chat . If you need help, use this feature.

Language. Choose one from the list: English, English – Canada, French, English – Australia, Greek, Norwegian, English – New Zealand, Spanish, Hungarian, Portuguese – Brazil, German, Polish, Finnish, Italian, Danish, French – Switzerland, or Arabic.

Bonuses and Promotions

Besides the daily bonuses, there are more weighty ones in the Rolling Slots casino. Let’s review them:





Welcome package: take advantage of 260% up to €2,600 + 260 free spins.

Cashback bonus: get 10% up to €200 every Monday.

Weekend bonus: enjoy 50% up to €250 all weekend.

High-roller bonus: get a benefit of 100% up to €700 + 200 free spins.

Weekly bonus: treat yourself with 30% up to €300 on Wednesdays.





Below the list of promotions, there is a link to the Telegram channel. You can subscribe and get more bonuses and special offers.





It is worth remembering that when you are choosing a bonus, you need to read carefully the wagering requirement to decide whether this promotion suits your expectations and your budget.





Registration Process

Let’s rock! The registration process does not take so much time. Let’s go through it step by step:





Enter your email address and username, and create a strong password. Also, confirm that you are 18+ years old and accept the Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy by putting a check in the check box. If you have a promo code, click on the corresponding question in the lower part of the form, and the bar to enter it will appear above. After fulfilling all necessary bars, click Next Step. Enter your name and surname, date of birth, address, and phone number. Choose gender, country, and currency. Recheck everything. If the information is correct, click Complete.





After the registration, a new window opens. Here you can make your first deposit. If you are not ready, just close it. Now you can have a look at your account. The link will appear at the top of the side menu. Right below is your balance of money and game coins. My Account page has several sections:





Dashboard. Here you can see your level in Rolling Slots. There are five of them: Vinyl, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. It is a kind of VIP program. Each next level gives more bonuses and opportunities, including special promotions, more free spins, and your own manager. Also, in this section, you can see your best and last wins, total balance, real, bonus, and coins balance. Click on the achievement to open the list of all possibilities. It really surprises. Moreover, here are quick links to the shop and promotions.

My Bonuses. This is the page for all bonuses you are getting in this casino. Enter your promo code here if you have any.

Profile . Here you can see all the personal information that you entered during registration. If you need to change anything, contact the support team. Also, here you can set up two-factor authentication, change your password, and manage the marketing settings.

Verification . The Rolling Slots casino is watching closely the KYC policy. The verification process allowed to be sure that players follow the rules. The uploading of documents becomes available after the first deposit. For sure you will need to pass the verification for withdrawing.

Settings . If you need to stay away from the casino for some time, here you can take a break from one day to one week, set up reality check messages, or ask for self-exclusion.

History. A comfortable way to check your game and bet history in one place. Visit this page to build a more thoughtful approach to playing.





Rolling Slots Safety and Support

The Rolling Slots website is operated under an eGaming License, issued and regulated by the government of Curacao. More information about it can be found in the footer of the site. Also, here you can find general information about the casino, bonus terms, privacy policy, and all other useful data, including the list of payment methods and the list of companies that support quality gambling in Rolling Slots Online Casino.





If you still have questions, click on Contact Us. On the new page, you will see all possible ways. Here is a special form that you can fill out, entering your email, username, and message. Also, you can use live chat and ask the operator, see the email and write the letter, or search for the necessary information in the FAQs. The FAQ section is divided into three categories: Registration and Account, Rolling Slots Casino, and Deposits & Withdrawals. It is very easy to find the answer if your issue matches any of the questions listed.