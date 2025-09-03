$18,500 Profit and 528% ROI on email campaigns — A Case Study from 420Team

This case is shared on behalf of our partner, 420Team. On the revenuelab side, a manager led the project and proposed a tailored setup: custom retention funnels were aligned and configured for email traffic within the CPA model—a direction we run and develop together with products and partners.

As a result, the partner received a setup fully tailored to their audience and operating model. This collaboration format made it possible to test the strategy in real conditions, reduce losses from low-quality traffic, and achieve a conversion rate that exceeded forecasted benchmarks.

Case Stats

Offers: Golden Crown, Gamblezen, Gonzabet

GEOs: AU, NZ, DE, AT, CA, NL

Launch period: June 2025

Total leads: 76 FTD

Average CPA across all GEOs: 250 EUR

Average approval rate across all GEOs: ~95%

Costs: $3,500

Revenue: $22,000

Net profit: $18,500

ROI: 528%

Traffic source: email

A Few Words Before We Begin

Hello everyone,

This is the 420Team speaking, and while some in the arbitrage media claim that email marketing is dead, we want to share a case where we earned $18,500 in net profit from email campaigns alone. The conditions provided by revenuelab played a significant role in this profit. Before we get into the details, let us introduce ourselves to those who have not heard of us.

We are 420Team, a young yet highly experienced team working primarily with email campaigns, Facebook, and SEO traffic. Our main focus is gambling and betting for the European market. How can a young team be experienced? The answer is simple: most of our members have been in arbitrage for over five years, even though the team itself was formed only at the beginning of 2024. During this time, we have tested more than 20 different affiliate programs, including direct advertisers.

We have been working with revenuelab for over a year. In that time, the partner has proven itself as a CPA network with a solid reputation and a wide range of offers for different traffic sources. We have no complaints whatsoever. By late spring, our CPA network manager at revenuelab suggested creating dedicated retention funnels tailored to our traffic. That is how this case came to life.

Campaign specifics

We focused our traffic on the Golden Crown, Gamblezen, and Gonzabet offers, as we had previously tested them and knew they delivered stable conversion rates for AU, NZ, DE, AT, CA, and NL. This made it even more interesting to test the new retention strategy with CRM funnels created specifically for traffic from our email campaigns. To give a little spoiler, thanks to these new funnels we reached 50K GGR in the very first month with just 76 FTDs. But let us get back to the case itself.

In email marketing, the mailing list is everything. This means it is not enough to simply find, buy, or collect a list — you must also clean it from invalid or useless contacts. For context, at the start we had a fresh database of about 30,000 email addresses. After running it through validation tools, we were left with 24,000. Even then, about 5 percent of the traffic ended up in the trash. This is acceptable but still unpleasant. Without cleaning, the amount of waste would have been much higher.

A good validator is as valuable as the mailing list itself. From our experience, we always run the list through two validators (and it proved worth it again in this campaign). We can recommend MillionVerifier and Debounce to anyone struggling to choose a reliable validation tool. They are simple yet effective, and that is all you need for email campaigns. We strongly advise using both, as there are cases when one alone is not enough.

For redirects, we used purchased domains integrated into our TDS. We generally recommend using cloaking to further filter out bot traffic. As for SMTP, the most important factor is having clean servers from a reputable provider capable of supplying a clean pool of IP addresses with good sending speed. In this campaign, we used SMTP from Mailgun.

Creatives

In email campaigns, the most important element is the right marketing email template. The player needs to receive clear and truthful information to avoid any misleading content, but it must also be engaging enough to capture attention. Each email should be fully responsive across all devices, with clean HTML code in its layout. Proper localization is equally essential: in this campaign, we used German, French, and English.

There is not much more to say about email creatives, as their effectiveness is often built into the nature of the channel itself. People reading such emails are usually “warmer” leads from the start. However, in this case, we were not working with purely standard email sends.



As mentioned earlier, the new funnels were created by the product retention teams at the request of revenuelab , specifically for us. The foundation of this retention strategy was an omnichannel approach combining email, SMS, and push notifications, all based on audience segments built using the RFM model.

This approach delivered strong results, but it will be easier to illustrate its impact by moving on to the campaign statistics.

Statistics

As you can see, the numbers speak for themselves.

Unfortunately, even with double validation checks and additional bot traffic filtering through cloaking during redirects, about 5 percent of the traffic still ended up as waste — which is frustrating. The reason lies in the offer conditions, which excluded payment for players with multiple accounts or pre-set limits.

We have yet to find a way to filter these cases out entirely. However, even with this nuance, the net profit exceeded $18,500. With $3,500 in expenses, that is a 528 percent ROI.

In the end, we attracted a substantial number of high rollers and VIP players, which ensured a relatively fast return on traffic costs.

We would like to give special thanks to our revenuelab manager, Alina, for securing excellent conditions along with unique retention funnels. Without these, the profit would have been much smaller, and the results would not have been worthy of a case study.

This has been the 420Team , see you at the conferences.

*If you have email traffic (or plan to test it), contact your revenuelab manager — we’ll tailor the funnels to your source and align terms to your campaign goals.

Comment from revenuelab

The results presented in this case show that even with highly competitive offers and tight timelines, it is possible to achieve strong numbers when strategy and tools are precisely matched to the specifics of the traffic. A crucial factor was the willingness of revenuelab managers to take on part of the optimization process, from securing special conditions to implementing new CRM funnels integrated into an omnichannel approach.

For us, cases like this are the result of a well structured system: careful offer selection, optimization of every stage of the funnel, traffic filtering, and ongoing analytics. This approach helps minimize risks, achieve profitability faster, and secure success in the long run.

At revenuelab, we believe that maximum results can only be reached when the webmaster and the manager operate as one team. We do more than simply manage a campaign, we constantly search for growth opportunities, test new formats, and help our partners strengthen their positions in the market.

This revenuelab and 420Team case is a clear example of how smooth collaboration and a willingness to implement changes can produce excellent outcomes and impressive performance whether you use SEO traffic, email campaigns, or any other source.