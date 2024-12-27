Case Study: Double Revenue and Achieve 650 FTDs by Expanding into New Markets

Identifying New Opportunities

The Revenulab account manager noticed increasing interest from brands in the Greek market and reached out to trusted partners for conversion data specific to this region. Using these insights and analyzing market trends, our SEO team created targeted keyword clusters and provided recommendations on popular slots and payment methods. They didn’t just highlight the brands’ entry into the market but also evaluated player value, conversion consistency, and current brand conditions.

Our SEO specialists also assessed keyword frequency and competition, focusing on top-performing sites and active webmasters. They pinpointed keyword clusters with strong organic potential and low competition, offering a unique opportunity for rapid growth. Based on this analysis, we recommended that the webmaster launch a Greece-focused website with a strategic approach to organic traffic and high conversion potential.

Several key factors convinced the webmaster to focus on Greece:

Availability of brands with high conversion rates in this geo

Transparent data on high conversion rates and player value, as identified by leading brands

The ability to use a relevant domain for localization

High-frequency keyword clusters that made it possible to secure top search engine rankings

Strategic Implementation

We provided up-to-date insights on trends and target queries, along with recommendations for selecting high-converting brands. Our SEO specialists went beyond general advice by compiling a list of brands already thriving in this geo and analyzing conversion metrics using internal analytics tools. This allowed us to clearly identify which offers should be prioritized for integration into the site.

The affiliate independently created localized content, following our guidance on in-demand topics and formats. They focused on high-conversion keywords recommended by the SEO team and integrated the suggested brands with optimal rates. In this way, the SEO specialists' role centered on laying a solid foundation: selecting keywords, analyzing frequency data, identifying low-competition niches, and pointing out the most effective offers.

The quick results achieved in Greece gave the webmaster financial confidence and motivation to launch new projects. We continued exploring other markets to diversify and mitigate risks. The next choice was France: the partner already had suitable drop domains for this geo, and our analysis confirmed the market's potential. Our SEO team proposed new keywords and brands that had proven successful with other webmasters and showed strong promise in this market.

Maximizing Potential in a New Market

We took a deep dive into the local market, looking at regulations, player behavior, top gaming brands, and preferred payment methods. With these insights, we provided the partner with customized SEO recommendations to help adapt their content. At the same time, our SEO team continued to monitor brand performance using our internal analytics tools to get a precise understanding of conversion rates and player value in this market:

We selected the most relevant keywords to attract the right audience and improve content relevance.

The BizDev team integrated new offers that performed exceptionally well, with high EPC, C2R, and R2D results.

This close coordination — analyzing brand metrics, optimizing content, selecting the right keywords, and tracking results — played a key role in significantly increasing the affiliate's revenue in the French market.

Tools and Continuous Improvement

Post-launch, the focus shifted to sustained growth and optimization. Revenuelab employed a range of tools and metrics to refine the affiliate's strategy:

Regular Analysis of Brands : By continuously assessing brand performance based on registration-to-deposit ratios (reg2dep), deposit-to-net ratios (dep2net), and earnings per first-time depositor (FTD), they ensured the affiliate promoted the most profitable brands.

Deal Optimization : As traffic increased, so did the potential for better deals. Revenuelab negotiated improved terms, further boosting the affiliate's revenue.

Exploration of New Brands: Staying ahead of industry trends, Revenuelab constantly sought out new brands to test, ensuring the affiliate's offerings remained fresh and competitive.

Remarkable Results Achieved

The collaborative efforts yielded impressive outcomes for the affiliate:

Significant Increase in FTDs : From 190 first-time depositors in January, the number soared to 650 by August.

Doubling of Revenue : The affiliate's revenue experienced a twofold increase, a testament to the effectiveness of the strategies implemented.

Traffic Growth: The total traffic volume increased from 45,000 to 100,000, strengthening the affiliate's market presence and earning potential.

Conclusion

This case study highlights the value of exploring unconventional markets, even when faced with uncertainty or challenges. Experience shows that niches once seen as underdeveloped or less popular often hide remarkable potential.

At the heart of this success lies the sharing of relevant data, collaborative decision-making, and a commitment to discovering new markets and opportunities.