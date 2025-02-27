Players no Longer Like Aggressive PWA Design: How to Design Apps Correctly

The problem of aggressive design

PWAs (Progressive Web Applications) are hybrid apps that combine the functionality of mobile apps and the convenience of websites. They run through a browser and web pages are hosted on a domain, eliminating the need for separate development for Android and iOS. However, their flexibility in design also opens up certain risks.

If too aggressive an app design is chosen, the domain can be blocked. In such cases, webmasters link the app to a new domain and continue to run traffic, but this is not always effective. In addition, it is almost impossible to promote WebView with aggressive design, bypassing moderation, and the use of already flooded applications with “casino-like” design is too risky - their lifespan can vary from several days to just an hour.

In order to avoid such problems, it is important to use PWA features wisely, choosing a balanced design that does not scare away users and meets the requirements of advertising platforms - in a word, to find the golden mean.

How to find the golden mean in PWA design

Experienced specialists in their work use proven techniques that help the user to quickly install the application. Social proof, a well-thought-out sales funnel, ready-made templates and apps styling for a popular offer in a particular region will help. Let's take a closer look at each of the options.

Working with social proof

Before installing an app, users often look for reviews to make sure it is reliable. This also applies to the iGaming niche: players trust other people's experience. Therefore, it is important to add believable reviews to the app with ratings and avatars, customized for the target region.

You can automate this process with the help of special services that will translate the reviews into the desired language and generate responses from the developer. This approach reduces the aggressiveness of the design, adding a sense of trust and real activity around the offer. Players see that the app is popular and evolving, which means it can be trusted.

A well-designed sales funnel

All the elements in the sales funnel should work together to provide the user with a smooth transition from the first advertisement to installing the app. Let's briefly walk through them:

Target audience analysis: Identify your audience's core interests and behaviors. For example, if you are targeting players in a certain region, find out what slots or games are most popular there. Create relevant creativity: Prepare banners and ads that match the theme of your PWA. If using an adventure theme, add characters and elements related to the theme - a treasure map or Indiana Jones are great. Customizing the Landing Page: Make sure the landing page contains the same information as the ad. If you are offering 50 free spins, there really should be at least 50. Trust is your everything. Don't forget the quick CTA buttons to sign up. PWA app design: Use the same visual elements as in the ad and on the landing page - this will give the user the feeling that the apps can be trusted. For example, if a certain character appeared in the advertisement, it should be present in the interface as well. Testing and optimization: Run A/B tests to check which version of the funnel performs better. This will help in improving the elements that reduce conversion rates in a timely manner.

One buyer used the theme of pirates for his campaign. In the ad, he offered 100 free spins in a game with pirates, and on the landing page he placed a treasure chest and a map. In the app, the user was immediately taken to an interface with similar elements - the sea, ships and gold coins. Thanks to this approach, user trust in the offer increased, and conversions grew by 35%.

Stylization of the offer under a popular destination in the region

Aggressive “casino” design no longer attracts players - they are more important familiar slots and recognizable themes. To find out what games are popular in a particular region, you can use special services that analyze trends.

If the buyer uses a branded approach, he adjusts the design of PWA apps to the style of the advertised casino. This applies to the color palette, visual elements and interface logic. Such a design looks organic and does not arouse suspicion among users. The main thing - do not try to disguise one product under another. Deception is quickly exposed, and this leads to low conversions and negative feedback.

How to prepare a PWA: pros and cons of different approaches

There are three main ways to work with PWAs:

Self-development - full control over the process, but high time consumption and the need to understand the code. Programmer's services - professional implementation, but difficulty in setting TOR and significant costs. Using a constructor is the best option that allows you to quickly build a PWA without unnecessary costs.

Constructors give the opportunity to flexibly customize the design, adapt the sales funnel and prepare testimonials. Work is done without intermediaries, and the finished PWA product can be tested and optimized in real time.

Conclusion

Aggressive PWA-apps design doesn't work anymore: users get annoyed, conversions drop, and advertising platforms block domains. Instead, the proven methods we told you about in the article are more effective.

The main thing is to create a sense of trust in the user. Real reviews, customization for the local market and a smooth transition from ads to the app help to achieve better engagement and long-term profits.

To avoid wasting time on endless tests, buyers use designers. Ready-made solutions allow you to quickly customize the app's design, adapt mechanics and test which elements convert best in different regions. This not only saves time, but also increases the lifespan of a PWA app.

Article provided by AffCommunity specifically for revenuelab. AffCommunity is a media resource for webmasters working in affiliate marketing. The platform offers educational materials, cases of successful campaigns, access to useful tools (anti-detect browsers, conversion trackers and others), as well as practical tips that can be immediately applied in work.

AffCommunity Telegram Channel - https://t.me/+kuKb9GJ740wyNjUy