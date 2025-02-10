Can any website be copied?

A modern website is not just an HTML document. Large projects and landing pages are usually created in PHP or using CMS such as WordPress and Joomla.

The structure of such web resources, even the simplest ones, is typically divided into two levels: the frontend, which is the part users interact with, and the backend, which is the server-side component that performs various tasks on the server.

Modern websites can be built entirely on dynamic scripts. For example, adaptive landing pages adjust to the size of the screen. The dynamics are manifested not only on the site, but also in individual elements such as calculators, feedback forms or currency exchange rates.

It is important to note that it is possible to copy only those scripts that are executed on the site visitor's side. The server part containing important data is not available for download.

You can save the code delivered by the server to your computer; however, without significant modifications to the backend, such a project will not function properly. Once uploaded to a server, the most you can achieve is a static website, which may encounter numerous issues:

• Buttons may become misaligned, and tables or text may not display correctly;

• Some information, both textual and visual, may become unavailable;

• Feedback forms may not work, and in some cases, if you fill out application fields, your competitor from whom you "borrowed" the site may receive your submission;

• The site will always be adapted only to the screen size of the device from which it was copied.

Nevertheless, simple website templates can be successfully copied and even ensure proper functionality after minor adjustments in a visual editor and individual modifications to the code.

Can an exact website’s template copy be created independently?

Yes, you can make a copy of the site yourself. There are several ways to do this:





Using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+S

Parsers

Saving via archiving using the Windows operating system.





It is quite possible to copy almost any web resource and get its local version. Nevertheless, the full use of this copy for further work without having access rights to the files of the original resource seems unlikely.

Risks of Website Duplication for Arbitrageurs

First and foremost, it is essential to emphasize the importance of copyright protection. The website owner has the full right to initiate legal proceedings against an arbitrageur who seeks to profit from the work of competitors. Additionally, they may pursue legal action to have your website copy taken down.

As a result, you risk losing clients that you have already managed to attract, rendering all efforts spent on development and promotion futile. Furthermore, using someone else's design can lead to a loss of clients. People may begin to associate you with the company whose website you copied and may prefer to turn to the original owner in the future.

Finally, there is a risk of decreased conversion rates. If the landing page has become outdated for the audience, users are likely to ignore it, as a portion of the target audience may have already rejected this offer or previously utilized it.

Let's look at ways that will help minimize these risks and effectively adapt the site to current needs.

Methods for Website Duplication

Copying a Website via Browser (CTRL+S)

The quickest and simplest method is to use the keyboard shortcut CTRL+S (for MacOS users, cmd+S), followed by selecting a saving method from the source website. However, it is important to note that one of the drawbacks of this method is the incomplete copying of all website elements — only the visual part is saved. Specifically, scripts and dynamic files of the page will not be downloaded, which may result in layout errors.

This solution is ideal for accessing a web page offline. A programmer may be required to finalize the copied site, but arbitrators with basic programming knowledge can use text editors such as Notepad++, Visual Studio Code or Sublime Text. It is also recommended to use the browser extension Save Page WE, which saves copies of websites with an ordered structure and offers additional functions useful for arbitrageurs.

Website Duplication via WordPress

WordPress has gained worldwide recognition due to its numerous advantages. Arbitrageurs find many opportunities within WordPress to optimize their work, including the use of various plugins that allow not only the creation but also the duplication of competitors' websites. For example:

1. Scrapes. This plugin provides the capability for automatic content extraction from other web resources. The main advantage is that once the system is set up, the user can track all changes on the target page in real time. However, it is important to note that this plugin is available exclusively for the Windows operating system.

2. WPGrabber. This tool is designed for the automatic filling of websites with diverse content. With WPGrabber, arbitrageurs can simultaneously borrow information from multiple resources, significantly expanding their capabilities to create unique content for their pages.

How to Download a Website via Command Line — Wget

This method allows for the copying of a website template without graphical elements. The utility offers numerous features, including:

Scanning and copying websites using http, https, ftp, and ftps protocols. "Packaging" source code and content into a single mhtml file. The ability to upload mirrors to a new server as needed.

This method is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems. To test the utility's functions, specifically for copying a website, you need to enter the following command in the command line: wget -r -k -l 7 -p -E -nc http://tvoi.site/.

Each parameter in this command has the following meanings:

-r: Allows following links on the site, downloading subdirectories and all files within them (making the utility suitable for copying multi-page websites such as online stores).

-k: Converts downloaded URLs to ensure they work in offline mode.

-l: Sets the depth level of page nesting to be used during scanning.

-p: Command responsible for downloading all visual files, including images, CSS styles, and other elements.

-E: Converts downloaded files to .html format.

-nc: This parameter indicates that the utility will not overwrite existing files.

Use of Parsers

Parsers are specialized programs or scripts designed to extract data from web resources and subsequently process it into a required format for use. In particular, content parsers can extract textual information, media files, or even create complete copies of entire web pages.

The algorithm for working with parsers used in most offline browsers is notably similar. First, you need to enter the URL of the web resource of interest and set the corresponding configuration parameters. Upon completion of the website copy-saving process, it is advisable to check the available functions and, if necessary, host it for further use.

Web ScrapBook Browser Extension

The Chrome browser extension provides a quick and convenient way to save a copy of an entire website or a specific page with just a few clicks. Additionally, this extension allows users to view archived pages even when there is no internet access.

Key Features:

Intuitive one-click management.

Minimal number of functions, making the use of the extension simple and effective.

Offline Browsers

Offline browsers are specialized programs designed to search for websites and subsequently copy them without the need for a constant internet connection. One such tool is WebZIP. This offline browser allows users not only to search but also to download complete versions of websites in the form of archives.

There are also several other programs:

Teleport Pro allows you to download and save entire sites on a local disk, including all pages and files. You can select only certain types of files, such as text documents or media content.

HTTrack Website Copier saves websites to a local computer by copying HTML code, link structure, and media files. After completion, you can view the site offline.

Website Ripper Copier allows you to download individual sites or data from them, requiring pre-settings.

Duplicate via Tilda

Webmasters often use the designer to create landing pages and landing pages. To duplicate a site on the Tilda platform, you need access to the control panel with the data and files of the resource. With the help of specialized services, you can extract content from Internet archives and create a copy of the landing page. One of these services is available when purchasing the Business tariff, allowing you to maintain the functionality of the site when creating a copy.

What to Do If Nothing Helps to Copy a Website Entirely

As discussed above, when a website is developed properly, its protection against copying is implemented at a high level. In such cases, only the HTML code may remain accessible, while media files will not be available for use. In these situations, it is advisable to restore the missing elements of the website independently or to redevelop its layout based on the existing code.

An alternative solution, albeit a more costly one, is to hire freelancers. Various platforms, such as Kwork or SuperJob, offer services from specialists who are ready to assist with website copying. They can create a quality copy and, in some cases, also help with content uniqueness.

How to Edit a Copied Website

Once the download process is complete, there are several methods to make changes to the file:

1. Using a text editor such as Notepad or Notepad++ is suitable for users with technical skills.

2. The use of software for website development, for example, Adobe Dreamweaver or WYSIWYG Web Builder. You can also edit the landing page in Microsoft Word by adding text and styles.

3. Using the CMS web interface to import large sites to platforms such as WordPress or Joomla, which can be difficult. Web developers recommend that beginners start with Modx Revo. For landing pages with a minimum number of external links, editing is possible, but requires some experience.

Conclusion

Creating a copy of a website is not particularly difficult if it consists of several pages without complex forms or scripts. Landing pages, single-page online stores, and business cards can be easily downloaded, modified as needed, and hosted on your own server in just a few minutes.

However, when it comes to more complex projects containing hundreds or even thousands of pages, proper copying becomes significantly more labor-intensive. In such cases, the work required may be comparable to building a website from scratch. Nevertheless, for marketing and arbitrage specialists, parsers greatly simplify workflows, allowing for significantly faster launches of successful advertising campaigns.