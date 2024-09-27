Italy iGaming Market Overview

Italy’s iGaming sector stands out as one of the most active and fast-growing in Europe. In 2023, the market reached €4.5 billion in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), with projections showing an average annual growth of 5.52% from 2024 to 2029. Key drivers behind this expansion include strong digital adoption, the widespread use of smartphones, and consistent demand for both sports betting and online casino entertainment.

Online casino games are the top revenue generators, particularly slot machines, which continue to attract a large user base. Sports betting (especially football-related) remains a close second, with its growth fueled in part by shifts in entertainment habits during the COVID-19 lockdowns. While poker and bingo have seen fluctuating revenues, they still maintain a steady, loyal following.

Mobile platforms dominate user preference, with nearly 70% of players accessing games through their phones. The player base is diverse, with younger users (ages 15–24) and older adults (45–64) making up nearly equal portions of the audience. By 2029, the market is expected to reach 4.3 million users, with a penetration rate of 6% nationwide.

The Italian iGaming market is highly competitive, with Lottomatica holding the top spot in the online casino space, generating around 31% of total gross gaming revenue. Sisal and Eurobet follow as strong domestic rivals, while global operators like Bet365 and William Hill remain key players in the mix.

The industry is seeing rapid growth in mobile-first platforms, a rise in demand for live dealer games, and increased interest in cryptocurrency payments. As consumer habits and technology shift, the market continues to expand, creating new opportunities for operators.

Are online casinos legal in Italy? Online casinos are fully legal in Italy but must meet strict regulatory and licensing conditions. These measures have helped build player trust and attract leading international brands, reinforcing regulation as a foundation for long-term market stability.

Let’s take a closer look at the regulations in the next sections.

Italy's Gambling Legislation

Italy was among the earliest countries in Europe to introduce formal regulations for online gambling, setting up a legal iGaming environment as early as 2006. Oversight and enforcement fall under the jurisdiction of the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM), the government body responsible for supervising gambling activities.

Key legal milestones include Legislative Decree No. 231/2007, aimed at combating money laundering, and Law No. 88/2009, which legalized online casinos and sports betting. These laws imposed clear obligations on operators, covering areas such as platform security, responsible gambling practices, and player protection standards.

As of today, all forms of online gambling in Italy (including slots, betting, poker rooms, and bingo) are legally allowed, but only through licensed providers. Italy's system is widely recognized as one of the most established in Europe, with a strong focus on safeguarding consumers, ensuring market transparency, and maintaining operational integrity.

Licenses: Who Issues Them?

Online gambling in Italy falls under the supervision of Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM), the country's official Customs and Monopolies Agency. This authority is responsible for managing the licensing process and regulatory oversight of all gambling activities conducted online.

ADM provides various license categories tailored to different forms of online gambling in Italy, such as poker, casino games, and sports betting. Companies must apply for licenses that match the specific services they intend to offer.

To qualify for an Italian iGaming license, applicants must meet several conditions:

Be legally registered within the European Union or European Economic Area

Prove financial reliability and maintain sufficient capital reserves

Ensure their platforms comply with strict technical and safety requirements

Enforce responsible gambling policies, including tools to restrict access for underage users

Operate with strong KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) systems

These measures are designed to ensure a secure and transparent environment for players. For full details, operators should consult official guidelines available on the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli website.

Are Affiliate Marketing Companies and Advertising Legal?

As for affiliates, there are strict rules regarding the advertising and marketing of online gambling in Italy.

Since the implementation of the “Dignity Decree” in 2019, nearly all forms of gambling promotion — including affiliate advertising — have been heavily restricted. This includes banners, sponsored content, social media promotions, and paid search campaigns. While the law does not ban affiliate programs outright, it places major limitations on how affiliates can attract traffic.

For affiliates, this means working within a narrow set of options. Organic SEO remains one of the few viable channels, but even here, messaging must be extremely careful and factual. Promotional language, bonuses, and calls to action (like “play now” or “claim your bonus”) are considered high risk under current guidelines.

Affiliates who ignore the rules risk not only having their content taken down, but also being fined or blacklisted by Italian authorities. For instance, in 2024, an Italian court upheld a substantial sanction against an operator for breaching the advertising ban through affiliate agreements. Operators themselves are held accountable for the actions of their partners, which is why many licensed brands in Italy are highly selective about who they work with.

Responsible Gambling in Italy

Responsible gambling is a core part of Italy’s online gambling regulation. To get and keep a license, operators must implement clear measures to protect players from harm.

Self-exclusion tools allowing players to temporarily or permanently block access to gambling.

Deposit and time limits to control spending and session duration.

Visible risk warnings and links to support services for problem gambling.

Age verification systems to prevent access by minors.

There are several respected organizations that provide valuable resources on responsible gambling and regulatory practices:

Gaming Regulators European Forum (GREF).

International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR).

Council of Europe – Match-Fixing Resources.

Operators are also required to monitor player behavior for signs of addiction and intervene when necessary. Compliance with these standards is essential—not following them can lead to fines, license suspension, or revocation.

Risks and Potential Consequences of Non-Compliance

Non-compliance carries serious consequences. Operators that breach advertising bans, fail to meet responsible gambling standards, or operate without a valid license can face heavy fines, license suspension, or permanent bans. Affiliate partners are also monitored, and violations can lead to sanctions for both affiliates and the operators they promote.

In severe cases, criminal charges and tax penalties may apply, especially when linked to unlicensed activity or fraud. Italy’s regulatory approach prioritizes consumer safety and market transparency, so legal compliance is essential for long-term survival in the market.

Are Gambling Laws Changing?

As of 2025, Italy is reinforcing its already strict oversight of the online gambling sector. The current legal structure is centered around protecting players, ensuring fair competition, and maintaining a transparent marketplace. Regulatory authority continues to rest with the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM), which oversees all gambling-related activities across the country.

A major update is the rollout of a revised licensing system for digital operators. Licenses are now issued for a nine-year period and come with a €7 million fee—divided into €4 million at the time of approval and €3 million before operations begin. This model is designed to limit market overcrowding and encourage participation from reputable, financially stable companies.

The reforms introduced in 2024 also aim to curb monopolistic behavior and strengthen safeguards for players. Altogether, these changes underline Italy’s broader goal: to foster a well-regulated, secure, and competitive online gambling environment.

Prospects Of the Online Gambling in Italy

One of the key trends in the Italian online gambling market is the growth of sports betting. Italians have a strong passion for sports, especially football, which has led to high demand for sports betting. Online gambling platforms are capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide range of sports betting options.

Another trend in the market is the growing popularity of online casinos. Italians love to play traditional casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and slots. Online platforms have made these games accessible. Live casino games are also popular due to Italy's long-standing gambling tradition.

The sector is actively growing thanks to current trends such as the development of VR and AR in games, the increasing popularity of esports and betting on it, and the integration of cryptocurrencies into the gaming industry.

Summing Up

Italy has developed one of the most advanced and rapidly expanding iGaming markets in Europe. Growth is fueled by widespread digital usage, the rise of mobile gaming, and a steady appetite for both online casino games and sports betting.