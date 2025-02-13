What is an Agency Ad Account? How Are Agency Accounts Structured?

An agency ad account is a distinctive advertising account that offers organizations, agencies, and marketers supplementary tools and capabilities that are not accessible in traditional ad accounts. These accounts provide you with priority assistance, exclusive advertising resources, and higher expenditure restrictions, all of which are intended to simplify the management of large-scale advertising campaigns.

The primary distinction between a conventional ad account and an agency ad account is account ownership and the associated perks. Agency ad accounts are managed by businesses or agencies that have cultivated strong relationships with platforms like Facebook and Google.In exchange, these platforms offer advantages including expedited ad approvals, unrestricted daily spending, and the capability to efficiently manage multiple client accounts.

Features of Agency Ad Accounts:

Unlimited spending : unlike regular accounts, agency ad accounts have no spending limits, allowing businesses to scale their campaigns without restrictions.

Priority support : users of FB agency ad accounts and Google Ads agency accounts receive dedicated support from platform representatives, which helps resolve issues like ad disapprovals or account bans quickly.

Access to multiple campaigns : with an agency account , businesses can run numerous ad campaigns across multiple business accounts, all from one central dashboard.

Refunds on account ban: in cases where an account gets banned, many agency accounts come with a refund policy that ensures you don’t lose unspent funds.

Differences Between Agency and Regular Ad Accounts

There are several key differences between agency ad accounts and regular advertising accounts, making agency accounts the preferred choice for larger businesses and agencies:

Feature Agency Ad Account Regular Ad Account Spending Limits Unlimited or very high limits Often restricted, especially for new accounts Ad Approval Priority, faster ad approvals Standard processing, which may take longer Payment Methods Flexible, including crypto and multiple currencies Limited to basic payment methods Support Dedicated 24/7 support General support with slower response times Account Management Manage multiple business accounts from one place Limited to one account per user

Agency ad accounts also provide peace of mind in case of ad disapprovals or account bans. Platforms like Facebook and Google work closely with agencies to ensure their accounts function smoothly and are restored quickly in case of any issues.

Advantages of Using Agency Ad Accounts

Using an agency ad account provides a range of benefits, from handling larger budgets to improving the efficiency of ad management. Below are the top advantages:

Unlimited spending: agency ad accounts allow businesses to spend as much as they need without hitting daily or monthly limits. Advanced account management: you can manage multiple ad campaigns and accounts from a single platform, making it easier to scale operations. Better trust and support: agency ad accounts have higher trust levels with platforms like Facebook and Google, ensuring quicker ad approvals and fewer restrictions. Faster ad reviews: ads run through agency accounts are given priority during moderation, meaning they can go live quicker than those on standard accounts. Refund policies: in case of an account ban, platforms often offer refunds for unused ad credits, providing financial security.

How to Get Access to an Agency Ad Account

Getting access to a Google Ads agency account or a Facebook agency ad account is not something you can achieve on your own. It requires partnering with a certified agency or using third-party services that provide these accounts. Here’s a step-by-step guide to acquiring one:

Complete verification: agency accounts require businesses to submit certain documents, such as proof of business registration, to verify their status as a legitimate entity. Some platforms Contact a partner agency: the first step is to find a certified partner agency that offers FB agency ad accounts or Google agency accounts. These agencies will help you set up your account and handle the necessary verification processes. may also require you to demonstrate past ad performance or spending history. Register with the platform: after verification, you will be granted access to the agency account. You can then start managing multiple ad campaigns across various client accounts. Fund your account: most ad agency account management services require an initial deposit. Some agencies also offer flexible payment options, including cryptocurrency.

Popular Platforms to Get Agency Ad Accounts:

AdSkill : offers Facebook agency ad accounts with a minimum deposit of $2,000 and a 15% commission rate.

FBM Agency : provides Facebook agency accounts with a lower deposit threshold of $100 and custom commission rates.

Point2Web: a reliable platform offering Facebook agency accounts with transparent account management.

Agency Ad Accounts for Facebook

Facebook remains one of the most popular advertising platforms for businesses of all sizes. Facebook agency ad accounts are specifically designed for agencies managing multiple clients or running large-scale campaigns. These accounts allow for seamless scaling, high daily spending, and priority support from Facebook.

How to Get a Facebook Agency Ad Account

To get a Facebook agency account or rent it, businesses generally need to work with a verified Facebook partner. After registering with the agency, you will gain access to the account, which will allow you to manage ads across multiple pages, use advanced ad tools, and enjoy faster ad approvals.

Top Facebook Agency Accounts:

AdSkill : one of the leading platforms for FB agency ad accounts , offering advanced support and detailed ad management tools.

FBM Agency : a trusted partner for acquiring Facebook agency accounts with flexible commission structures.

Point2Web: offers agency accounts for Facebook with low fees and comprehensive ad management features.

Agency Ad Accounts for Google Ads

Google Ads is another critical platform for businesses seeking to expand their reach. Google adwords agency accounts provide numerous advantages, such as access to advanced analytics, priority ad moderation, and support for larger advertising budgets. These accounts are ideal for agencies managing multiple clients and running large-scale campaigns.

How to Get a Google Ads Agency Account

To obtain a Google adwords agency account, businesses typically need to work with an approved Google partner agency. These agencies help businesses set up trusted accounts that can handle significant daily ad spend and offer better account security. Google requires some proof of spending history and ad performance before granting access to an agency account.

Top Google Ads Agency Accounts:

YeezyPay : offers Google agency accounts with low minimum deposits and competitive commission rates.

Traffic Heroes : provides Google adwords agency accounts with flexible payment options and priority ad moderation.

Agency Aurora: offers advanced tools for managing Google agency accounts, including detailed analytics and reporting.

Conclusion

In conclusion, using agency ad accounts for Facebook and Google offers significant advantages over regular ad accounts. From unlimited spending limits to faster ad approvals and better support, these accounts are essential for businesses that need to scale their advertising efforts quickly and efficiently. Whether you are running campaigns on Facebook or Google, an agency ad account provides the tools and flexibility you need to manage large-scale advertising campaigns effectively.

For businesses looking to get started, platforms like AdSkill, FBM Agency, YeezyPay, and Traffic Heroes offer the best options for securing agency ad accounts and improving your advertising strategy.