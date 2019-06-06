World’s Top 10 Gambling Countries list from RevenueLab

Determining the leading gambling nations involved evaluating key factors:

Revenue from Online Gambling: The total earnings from gambling activities, including casinos, sports betting and digital wagering played a crucial role. This metric reflects the impact of the gambling industry in each country.

Average Income of Players: Higher incomes often indicate participation in gambling activities influencing market size and potential growth.

User Base: A larger number of users typically indicates increased engagement with gambling platforms and contributes to the liveliness of the market.

Percentage of Online Gamblers in the Population : This factor sheds light on how prevalent and popular online gambling is in the country providing insights into countries with the highest gambling addiction.

Government Regulations and Taxation: Countries with established regulatory frameworks often foster safer and more appealing environments for both operators and players, impacting the overall stability of the industry.

Popular Types of Gambling Activities: This analysis helps identify which types of gambling dominate the market in each country reflecting preferences and trends.





Australia

Australia’s online gambling sector has experienced growth recently influenced by evolving consumer behavior and other underlying factors. Australians are increasingly favoring gambling due to its convenience, driven by widespread smartphone usage and improved internet accessibility. In addition, the rise in gambling and sports betting, fueled by the country’s passion for sports, has contributed to this upward trend. The monitored gambling sector in Australia promotes safety and fosters trust leading to increased engagement. With Australia’s strong economy and high disposable income levels the market continues to prosper.





With a value of $ 4.9 billion in 2023 it is projected that the market will grow to $ 8.5 billion by the conclusion of 2032 showing a steady growth rate of 6.2% CAGR during the period from 2024 to 2032.





USA

Convenience, accessibility, and legalization are the three key drivers behind the booming United States online gambling market. Considering an increase in the adoption of both smartphones and high-speed internet, it's obvious that online gambling is preferred by younger generations in the US. Several states have already joined the market by legalizing the game; equally, trends such as live dealer games and cryptocurrency use have picked up speed.





Despite facing complexities, the United States online gambling industry remains robust. Predictions indicate that online gambling revenue in the US will reach $24.98 billion by 2024 with a revenue per user (ARPU) of $380.50. Furthermore, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.77% is expected with projections reaching $39.81 billion by 2029.





Over the year the average amount wagered by Americans was $1,027 with men generally betting more than women and Generation Z leading in expenditures. By 2029 the number of gambling users in the United States is projected to hit 95.8 million with a user penetration rate of 19.2% in 2024. The US is expected to take the lead in online gambling revenue.





Canada

Canada's online gambling market is also on the rise particularly due to the convenience and popularity of sports betting following the legalization of single event betting. While regulatory measures are currently managed at a level in Canada there is a gradual shift towards unified regulations aimed at safeguarding consumers.





Canadians are increasingly spending on gambling due to a stable economy and higher disposable income levels. Forecasts suggest that by 2024 this market will be valued at $4.19 billion with a revenue per player (ARP) of $154.40 and is anticipated to grow to $5.71 billion by 2029.





Presently six out of ten Canadians engage in gambling activities with Ontario alone reporting $1.4 billion in revenue over the year. However, concerns regarding issues related to gambling are mounting, highlighting the importance of promoting gaming practices.





Brazil

The gambling sector in Brazil is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the widespread use of smartphones and internet accessibility. The legalization and oversight of the industry has instilled confidence with sports betting on football matches and online casinos gaining popularity among users.





With a burgeoning class and increasing internet usage the market is flourishing. Projections indicate that revenues will hit $1.97 billion in 2024 showing an annual growth rate of 15.39% and expected to reach $4.03 billion by 2029. The user base is set to expand to 2.7 million by 2029.





Operators are subject to a 12% tax on revenue and required to pay a licensing fee of $6.2 million while player winnings are taxed at 15% ensuring a well regulated and sustainable market.





China

China's online betting industry is experiencing growth reaching a value of $10.7 billion, in 2023 and expected to increase to $19.0 billion by 2032. This expansion is fueled by the growing use of smartphones, the popularity of gaming and the increasing acceptance of currencies.

Key developments include the surge in esports and mobile gaming as recent regulatory adjustments have opened doors for more games to enter the market. With 668 million gamers and a strong presence in mobile gaming earnings, China is poised to uphold its leadership in the betting sector as the biggest gambling country in Asia.

Germany

The German online gambling industry has expanded owing to factors such as convenience, variety of games, and favorable economic conditions. Due to the advancement in technology, especially mobile devices, online gambling has been made easily accessible and other advancements such as virtual reality and cryptocurrency have improved the experience.





In 2024, the market is projected to generate $5.65 billion in revenue, with an expected growth rate of 5% annually, reaching $7.21 billion by 2029. The number of users is expected to reach 12.2 million by 2029.





Germany has one of the best internet connections globally and has also ensured that they have put strong measures to protect people, which has boosted the growth of online gambling. Nevertheless, new legal frameworks, including the 2021 Interstate Treaty on Gambling, have presented new challenges that include strict deposit limits and numerous licensing conditions.





Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow further, with an emphasis on online casinos and sports betting due to strong economic standing and high quality of life.





Spain

Spain’s rich gambling culture, alongside government oversight and a stable economy have fostered an environment to market growth. The country’s consistent economic development coupled with internet availability has fueled this upward trajectory.





In the year 2024 it is predicted that the market will bring in around $1.97 billion in revenue and there is an expected growth rate of 4.96% that could see it reach $2.51 billion by 2029. By the year 2029 the number of users is estimated to hit 4 million with a user penetration rate of about 6.9% in 2024.





Market performance was robust during Q1 of 2024 showing a recovery with a year-over-year increase of 15.1% in gross gaming revenue. This growth was mainly fueled by expansions in sports betting and casino games sectors. While there were some fluctuations observed in segments like poker, overall player engagement and new account registrations are on the rise signaling Spain to be one of the countries with highest gambling addiction.





UK

The United Kingdom has one of the tightly regulated markets globally overseen by the Gambling Commission to safeguard consumers interests within the industry. The market’s growth has also been influenced by factors such as economic conditions and societal acceptance of gambling activities.





Looking ahead to 2024 it is anticipated that the UK market will see revenues reaching $13.78 billion with an annual growth rate projection of about 3.62% potentially hitting $16.46 billion by 2029. The user base is forecasted to grow to around 23.9 million by then with a user penetration rate standing at around 32.4% in 2024.





Recent statistics indicate a 5% year-over-year increase in the gaming yield (GGY) of online gambling particularly with a significant 11% rise in slots. The growth is primarily fueled by gambling and sports betting solidifying the UKs position as a prominent player in the online gambling industry and the best country for gambling.





Singapore

In Singapore the gaming sector is projected to experience a 10% expansion by 2024 driven by a customer base from regions beyond China as highlighted in Fitch’s "Global Gaming Outlook 2024." Despite surpassing pre pandemic revenue levels by 15% in 2023 sustained growth is anticipated due to an uptick in foreign visitors.





Although visitor numbers in Singapore remained below pandemic levels by 25% as of October 2023, strategic initiatives from Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) aimed at attracting more visitors have been effective. For example, MBS has unveiled plans to introduce 1,200 refurbished hotel rooms while RWS has extended credit facilities to help offset the decline.





Italy

The allure of gambling is steadily increasing among Italians owing to its accessibility and diverse game offerings that include sports betting options like football along with classic online casino games, such as blackjack and roulette. Italy’s established gambling culture coupled with stringent regulations has attracted reputable international operators to operate within its market. The industry is witnessing growth due to the widespread use of the internet and a stable economy. By 2024, it is projected that the online gambling sector in Italy will generate around $3.21 billion in revenue with an estimated growth rate of 5.52%. This figure is expected to reach $4.20 billion by 2029 with the number of users anticipated to increase to 4.3 million by that year representing a user penetration rate of 6.0% in 2024.





Noteworthy trends driving market expansion include the rising popularity of esports and virtual reality gaming. Despite facing challenges such as competition from operators and economic factors, Italy’s online gambling industry is positioned for sustained growth supported by strong regulatory frameworks and continuous technological advancements. All these factors make Italy a country with one of the most favorable conditions for gambling in European countries. As Italy continues to grow, it raises the question, which country spends the most on gambling?







Conclusion

In conclusion the global online gambling market is experiencing growth worldwide driven by unique factors and challenges across different regions. From European and North American markets to emerging sectors in Asia and South America, online gambling has emerged as a key economic player on a global scale.

These top ten countries leading in gambling underscore the reach of the online gambling industry, with each country contributing uniquely to its overall progress and development.

As technology progresses and laws change these biggest gambling countries will keep molding the future of gambling establishing trends and norms that impact the industry.

