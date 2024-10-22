France: a Detailed iGaming Market Overview

With the advent of the internet in the 21th century, the landscape of gambling began to shift dramatically. The early 2000s saw a rise in online gambling, including sports betting, poker, and other casino games. Now iGaming in France has a great influence on both the economy and social dynamics, affecting everything from revenue generation for the state to shifts in gambling habits and behaviors among the population.

In this article, we will explore the players’ characteristics, regulation of online gambling in France, recent market statistics, and the major trends of the industry.

Players’ characteristics

French consumers are increasingly drawn to online gambling, experiencing a notable transition to digital platforms. This trend is driven by the ease and accessibility provided by online gambling sites and mobile apps. Moreover, the tech-savvy younger generation is becoming more involved in online gambling activities.





Let’s explore the players' characteristics in detail.





The population includes 62,8 million people living in the Metropolitan of France and 67,9 million people with overseas holdings, around 90% of which are French citizens.

The distribution of religions in France is as follows:

Catholic 41%

Non-religious 40%

Muslim 5%

Lutheran 2%

Orthodox 2%

Other Christian 2%

Buddhist 1%

Jewish 1%

Other 6%





The French online gambling market can be categorized by game type into sports betting, casino games, and other categories. Currently, sports betting holds a prominent position, showing clear dominance within the market. Gamblers mainly bet on Rugby, Tennis, Cycling, Football, and Horse racing.

A notable trend in French users’ preferences is the rising popularity of in-play betting. This type of betting enables individuals to place wagers while a sports event is ongoing, enhancing the thrill and interaction. The increase in real-time data and live streaming of sports events has fueled the expansion of in-play betting, allowing bettors to make more informed choices with up-to-date information.

Another emerging trend is the growth of eSports betting. As eSports gains traction, especially among younger audiences, online sports betting platforms have begun offering wagers on eSports competitions. This development has attracted a new audience enthusiastic about competitive gaming, providing them with opportunities to bet on their favorite eSports teams and players.

In France, the iGaming market is largely driven by young adults. By 2020, individuals under 34 years old represented 70% of online sports betting accounts. This age group is technologically savvy and has a strong affinity for sports, making them the primary users of online betting services. Their familiarity with technology and the internet contributes to the popularity of online gambling among those aged 18 to 24.

In 2021, 25% of young online gamblers in France engaged in sports betting, while 10% participated in poker, with the latter being more common among individuals aged 25 to 34.

The market is predominantly male, with French men holding 90% of online gambling accounts. However, there is a noticeable increase in female participation, particularly in areas such as online slots and bingo.

On average, French gamblers spend approximately $81.10 per year. Although some spend more, only 10% of gamblers exceed $1,000 in annual expenditures.

iGaming market in France

The unexpected onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in demand for online gambling as an indoor entertainment option, due to the temporary shutdown of physical casinos nationwide during the lockdown period.





Now let’s have a look at the statistics connected with iGaming market in France:





Revenue in the online gambling market is projected to reach $4,11 billion in 2024.

Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 4,44%, resulting in a projected market volume of $5,12 billion by 2029.

The Online Sports Betting market has a projected market volume of $1,91 billion in 2024.

User penetration in the online gambling market will be at 13,2% in 2024.

The expansion of the French economy has also played a role in the growth of online gambling in France. With rising disposable incomes, consumers now have more spending power for leisure activities like online gambling. Moreover, the widespread use of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet have made online gambling accessible to a broader audience.

In summary, the online gambling market in France is seeing substantial growth driven by shifts in consumer preferences, emerging trends, and specific local factors. As technology progresses and consumer habits evolve, the French online gambling market is projected to continue its expansion in the years ahead.

Regulation of online gambling in France

Are online casinos legal in France? Yes, they definitely are.

The significant turning point in development of iGaming in France came in 2010 with the introduction of the French Gambling Act, which opened the market to regulated online gambling operators. This legislation allowed for the licensing of online betting, poker, and horse racing, paving the way for a more open and competitive environment.

Since then, the French iGaming industry has continued to grow, navigating the challenges of consumer protection, market integrity, and technological advancements. Today, it represents a vibrant and integral part of the European iGaming sector.

The online gambling sector in France is regulated by the Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), established to ensure a safe and fair gaming environment. The French Gambling Act of 2010 legalized online gambling, allowing operators to offer services in areas like sports betting, horse racing, and poker, provided they obtain a license from the ANJ.

Key regulatory aspects include:

Licensing and compliance . Operators must be licensed by the ANJ, which ensures adherence to strict standards concerning consumer protection and responsible gambling.

Consumer protection . The ANJ implements measures to safeguard players, including self-exclusion options and resources for addressing gambling addiction.

Taxation . Licensed operators and players are subject to taxation, with operators taxed on gross gaming revenue and players on winnings.

Advertising . Marketing practices are regulated to prevent targeting vulnerable individuals and to promote responsible gambling. Affiliates promoting online gambling platforms in France should make sure that their advertising strategies comply with the local law.

Responsible gambling measures. The ANJ enforces rules such as betting limits and offers support for problem gamblers.

You can find more detailed information on the Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) website.

Still, the GGR from illegal gambling in France is estimated to range from €748 million to €1.5 billion, representing about 5-11% of the total market. A significant 79% of this revenue comes from high-risk players, attracted by the lack of betting limits, identity checks, and a wide range of games. Additionally, the French Online Gaming Association (AFJEL) reported that legal bets on Euro 2024 were 50% lower than expected, pointing to increased illegal activity.

Over the past year, the ANJ has blocked over 300 websites and plans to inform law enforcement about illegal operators from Curaçao or Cyprus while raising public awareness about the risks of illegal gambling.

All in all, online gambling in France is strictly regulated to ensure consumer safety and prevent illegal activities. This comprehensive regulatory framework enhances consumer trust and confidence, making players feel secure when engaging in online gambling. The rigorous enforcement of laws has been instrumental in the market's growth, as users are more likely to participate when they know platforms are safe and trustworthy.

Prospects of the iGaming in France

The French online gambling sector is expected to expand at an annual growth rate of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028, with projections estimating the market will reach $10 billion by 2028. This expansion is largely due to increased internet usage and the growing appeal of mobile gaming.

A prominent trend in the French online gambling landscape is the surge in popularity of sports betting. Fueled by a strong sports culture and an enthusiastic fan base, French gamblers are attracted to the thrill and potential rewards of wagering on their favorite sports events. This trend is amplified by the availability of live streaming and real-time updates, which enhance the betting experience.

Additionally, the rise of online casino games is another significant trend. French players are increasingly interested in virtual slot machines, poker, and other casino games, which provide a realistic and engaging gaming experience. The variety of games available, along with enticing bonuses and promotions, further boosts the appeal of online casinos.

Technological advancements, including virtual reality and blockchain technology, are also driving the French online gambling market. These innovations help ensure transparency in gambling activities and offer an immersive experience for players.

Summing up, the iGaming market in France is a great opportunity for affiliates who consider promoting online casinos and bookmakers.