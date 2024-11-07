The Balkan iGaming Conference 2025 is about the development and future of iGaming in the Balkan region and CIS countries. The event will bring together both local and global companies across 15,000 m², featuring 80 booths, networking zones, art shows, and a global stage for professionals. The main sponsor is 1xBET. The conference will end with an exclusive party headlined by a CPA marketing star. VIP guests will enjoy personalized services, including business assistants and premium conditions.