The Canadian Gaming Summit 2025, organized by SBC and the Canadian Gaming Association, will bring together over 3,000 participants to discuss betting, casinos, and lotteries. The event will cover all aspects of the gaming industry, from sports betting to lotteries, with representatives from Crown Corporations, First Nations, land-based and digital operators, as well as regulators and suppliers. Participants will discuss the impact of online gambling legalization in the Ontario region, regulatory changes, and trends in the Canadian market, offering great opportunities for networking, deal-making, and learning from industry leaders.