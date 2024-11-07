iGaming Club Conference Malaga 2025 will be a major event for the iGaming industry, expecting over 1,200 participants, including affiliates, operators, and B2B providers. The event will feature a packed program of panel discussions, "speed-dating" sessions, branded booths, and exclusive parties. It will end with the AffPapa iGaming Awards ceremony. This is a great opportunity to network and discuss current iGaming traffic and affiliate marketing topics.





