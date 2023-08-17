Welcome to an overview of the Revsharks Affiliate Program. In this review, we'll provide a simple breakdown of what the program entails, its advantages, and how it operates.
MrQ Affiliates is a well-known and reputable affiliate program that offers affiliates the opportunity to earn commissions by promoting their brands. Founded in 2018, MrQ Affiliates has quickly grown to become one of the most popular affiliate programs in the iGaming industry.
Betsson Affiliates is a world-renowned affiliate program that’s all about quality partnerships, excellent support, and generous profits. It boasts an impressive portfolio of world-class gaming brands that offer a diverse range of online betting services, including sports betting, casino games, poker, and more. Betsson prides itself on providing a safe, fair, and responsible gaming environment, as well as placing customer satisfaction at the forefront of every business decision.
Bovada is a popular online gambling website that offers a range of services, including sports betting, casino games, and poker. As a member of Bovada Affiliates, you can promote the brand and earn commission for every player who signs up through your referral link.
PokerStars Affiliates is a program that helps online marketers and other affiliates with promoting the brand of PokerStars. It is a program that has been designed to suit both large and small affiliates, with great resources and support to help grow your business. PokerStars Affiliates offer competitive commission rates and a range of payment options that let you receive your winnings in a way that suits you.
Cryptocurrencies in general and bitcoin in particular have been popular for many years. Webmasters and other people working with BTC have a great opportunity to earn additional income. BetChain Casino, which offers the BetChain Affiliate Program, allows them to earn good money. Detailed information about this program, how to join, terms and conditions are listed in this Betchain Affiliates Affiliate Program review.
Cafe Casino Affiliates is a program designed for online marketers who want to promote Cafe Casino products. This platform offers a wide range of games, including online slots, specialty games, table games, and video poker. It was first launched in 2016 and is among the top casinos available to USA players. The casino has a user-friendly interface that makes playing games easy and exciting.
The LvBet Partners was created to promote multi-platform online gambling brand LVBet. The platform is easy-to-navigate and it is accessible on any device including smartphones or tablets. Affiliate program offers its affiliates a commission that can reach 40%, CPA and Hybrid plans and no negative carryover policy to start every month from scratch. In addition, new partners are given the opportunity to earn an increased commission rate from revenue sharing model in the first two months of their work with the program.
AffRepublic is an official affiliate program that was created to promote several brands – Wild Tokyo Casino, NeedForSpin Casino and Rolling Slots Casino.
9Winz Affiliates is a slightly new affiliate program on the market that was created in 2020 to promote online gambling brand of the same name called – 9Winz Casino. This online casino targets mostly to the one market – Indian, which allows affiliates to get a good conversion rates.
AffAlliance is an affiliate program that was created to market several online gambling brands called Golden Lion, Bovegas and Eclipse Casinos. This affiliate program offers affiliates new brands to promote, a choice of commission plans and stable payments.
Aff.House affiliate program was created to promote online casino brand called VipSlotClub Casino. This affiliate program offers affiliates to promote a popular brand on the gambling market, attracting new users. In return, affiliates will receive lifetime payments by choosing any of the several commission plans presented, as well as a user-friendly design and interface of the program for tracking statistics.
The Casino Portugal affiliate program allows you to receive regular income by attracting users to the casino of the same name. The only cooperation model offered is Revenue Share. Participants receive 40% of the site’s profit from attracted customers. Each user registered on the site has the opportunity to earn money on an affiliate program.
AffVip is an affiliate program of one online gambling brand – 14Red Casino. This program was created to successfully promote the brand in the gambling market. With the help of affiliate support, the company promotes its own brand to attract new players, in response, the program offers stable payouts once a month, good conversion and commission without admin fees.
Appeared almost immediately after the launch of the casino of the same name. It allows you to receive regular passive income by attracting new players to the site. One model of cooperation is proposed – RevShare. On it you can make a profit on an ongoing basis. Participation in the affiliate program is available to every user registered on the casino website.
In 2018, the AffArea Affiliates affiliate program appeared in the online gambling segment, providing webmasters with the opportunity to earn money on traffic monetization for two well-known brands. This program offers three models of income generation and pays out twice a month with no limits on the maximum amount.
The 888 affiliate program was created to promote online casinos and other projects of the 888 family, including a bookmaker, a poker room and a bingo platform. For each site, certain commissions and earning models are provided, which are described in detail on a separate page of the site. 888 is a large and well-known brand in the gambling industry, which in 2014 had an official affiliate program 888 Affiliates. All promoted projects are licensed and available in different countries. 888casino’s main brand resource is translated into 10 languages and allows webmasters to refer players from many countries.
AffBritish affiliate program has appeared almost immediately after the launch of the casino called WinBritish. This program allows affiliates to receive regular passive income by attracting new players to the brand. AffBritish offers partners to earn on different payment schemes, providing all the necessary promotional materials and statistics for successful casino promotion.
79 Affiliates is an affiliate program that was created to promote several online casino brands – Refuel Casino, Mount Gold Casino, Amok Casino and Raptor Casino. Refuel Casino’s official affiliate program is a great way to earn extra money while promoting brands affiliates trust. The commission rate offered by this iGaming company starts at 30% and can be higher depending on affiliates performance. In addition, affiliates can choose between several payment models to find that suits best.
Rootz Affiliates is an affiliate program that was created to promote Wildz Casino, Caxino Casino and Wheelz casino. Established in 2018 and owned by Rootz Limited this iGaming program allows webmasters to generate income safely and comfortably through traffic from their sites with 25% and up to 40%, monthly revenue shares earning potential increased commission by alternative deals such as CPA plan, which can help to earn more. Rootz Affiliates has a license of the Malta Gaming Authority.