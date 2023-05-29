Highest-paying Affiliate Programs Rating from RevenueLab

The first step in getting started with affiliate marketing is to decide which products or services you want to promote on your website. Once you've done that, you need to do two things: find affiliate programs that offer those products/services and sign up as an affiliate with them!

Once you've signed up as an affiliate with one or more companies (which only takes a few minutes), all you have to do is write blog posts about what they have to offer and link back to them using the links provided on each company's website!

How affiliate marketing works

Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based online advertising that allows you to earn commissions by promoting someone else's products or services. The key to success with affiliate marketing is to find a product or service that you believe in and then promote it in an authentic way that resonates with your audience.

To become an affiliate marketer, you need to create a website about a topic (e.g. cooking) and then write content for that site about the benefits of using certain products or services (e.g. knives). When people visit your site and click on a link that transfers them to, for example, a store to purchase a product, advertisers pay you a commission for each sale made through those links - usually between 4% and 10%.

Types of affiliate models

Affiliate programs fall into three categories:

Unattached affiliate model - Affiliates are not directly linked to the merchant or brand's website. They can either drive traffic from their own website, social media accounts, blog posts or emails. They earn commission based on sales generated from these sources.

Related Affiliate Model - Affiliates have direct access to product pages on the merchant's site, but aren't allowed to promote their own or competitors' products/services. Commission is paid only when a sale (or multiple sales) is made through an affiliate link.

Involved affiliate model - This type of program allows affiliates full access over all marketing tools and assets available at the merchants' disposal, such as email campaigns and landing pages; however, they cannot include any other competitor offers in their promotions while working under this scheme

How to start in affiliate marketing

The best way to get started with affiliate marketing is to sign up with one or more of the top affiliate networks. These companies provide you with a website, tools, training and a list of programs to promote. Each network's platform allows you to promote multiple programs at once, and they'll even give you access to their own products.

Once you've signed up to one of the networks, you'll need to sign up to each program you're interested in. Some programs are free, while others charge a monthly fee.







How to choose a perfect network

Firstly, you have to check out all the possible details of the program. Look at their commission rates and other terms, such as whether or not there are any restrictions on where or what you can promote. If they have a high commission rate but require that you only promote certain products, it might not be worth joining their affiliate program. You should also check whether there are complaints about the program online before signing up for it. You don't want to get stuck with an unreliable partner!

Top highest-paying affiliate marketing programs

To make your choice easier and to help you find a perfect affiliate program, we offer you a ranking of the best affiliate programs for making money from gaming, betting, and other types of websites.

BitStarz Affiliates

BitStarz was founded back in 2014 and has quickly become one of the most popular online casinos. Together with the casino itself, the Bitstarz affiliate program has grown rapidly. It gives you the ability to earn money through the Revenue Share model used by webmasters all around the world. The website of this network is available in several languages and is full of various extra material about affiliate marketing.

This network works exclusively with BitStarz, so you will not find offers from other brands. It works only through a revenue share model. The amount earned depends on the effectiveness of your affiliate program and profits made by the casino. Revenue is paid on a monthly basis. One of the main advantages of this network is that you can receive payments to your BTC account.

PokerStars Partners

This is another affiliate network that was created by one of the most popular poker sites in the world. Of course, it works only with the PokerStars brand itself, so you should be ready to work for brand-exclusive offers. This network also only uses a revenue share model , with no exceptions for even highly experienced webmasters. The main advantage of this affiliate program is the brand itself. Being one of the biggest online poker rooms in the world, you can be sure that you will get a stable source of income by choosing this partnership program. Another strength of this program is a reasonable account commission payment threshold of $50.

Cafe Casino

Cafe Casino is a popular global online platform that hosts more than 200 gambling games. With such a variety of games, the existence of an affiliate program offered by this platform seems absolutely logical. And the program this brand offers seems extremely profitable. First of all, you can get lots of bonuses for signing up, and these bonuses can even reach $5000. Secondly, this program will provide you with powerful tools for gathering the stats of your affiliate campaign. Additionally, you obtain access to a wide range of affiliate marketing materials that will help you to improve your skills in this type of business.

Bovada Affiliate Program

Bookmaker Bovada started operating in 2011 as a franchisee of another well-known project, Bodog, and licensed by Kanawake. Along with betting on sports events, this bookmaker offers betting on horse racing, Casino games and poker. The affiliate program of this brand is considered to be well-paid and stable. It offers up to 45% of revenue with a monthly payment schedule. You can find offers from this program on a variety of affiliate networks, with Best Partners being one of the main choices for this brand.

William Hill Affiliate Program

This affiliate program from William Hill is mostly popular in the United Kingdom, but some of the offers are available worldwide. If you choose this program, you have to understand the specifics of the British region and be ready to adjust to it. By signing up, you will be rewarded with 20% revenue share deals on gambling and betting, significantly increasing your profits made from affiliate marketing. This program also has several levels in their referral system, so you can also be rewarded for being loyal.

1xBet Affiliates

One of the biggest affiliate programs available on the market comes from a betting company popular in CIS countries. 1xbet affiliate program offers up to 40% commission on revenue share deals, 200 payment methods, and reliable 24/7 online support. This program is a good choice for both beginners and experienced webmasters. It has already been chosen by 50,000 partners all around the world.

1Win Partners

An affiliate program called 1win Partners offers two internal offers: betting and a casino. It was developed in 2017 and is currently regarded as one of the most successful gaming platforms. They first worked in Russia and a number of CIS nations, but they have since extended to other countries. It offers a 50% revshare rate, a multiple-language call center available 24/7, and a personal manager for every partner.

Betsson Group Affiliates

The Betsson Group, a business with more than 50 years of experience in the gambling industry, manages this affiliate program. Betsson Group Affiliates was founded in Sweden in 2001 and has grown to be one of the most reputable in the iGaming industry. Advertisers get access to 20 reputable and well-known casinos and sportsbooks that are part of the Betsson Group through this platform. This covers almost all of the largest iGaming markets in the world. Their affiliates can link many accounts to various casino brands and promote as many brands as they like. Moreover, commission rates vary from 20% to 50% and are dependent on each operator separately.

MrQ Partners

The affiliate program for MrQ Casino is called MrQ Partners.

A benefit of joining the program is the opportunity to promote the MrQ Bingo and Casino brand. MrQ Partners affiliates receive a portion of the money the company makes from the actions and transactions of the players those affiliates suggest. The amount of first-time deposits that affiliates are able to refer to the brand will determine how large a share they receive. The rates begin at a basic level of 25%. Payments are made monthly.

mBit Partners

The official affiliate program in charge of promoting and marketing mBit Casino is mBit Partners. This affiliate program features a conventional commission structure based on RevShare, with multiple tiers of varying amounts, ranging from 25% to 50%. mBit Partners utilizes Afilka by SoftSwiss, a software program that provides partners with a variety of tools to help them manage marketing campaigns. The site allows users to monitor the activities of their referred players, view their earned commissions, and completely manage their accounts through the site.







About gambling and betting in affiliate marketing

Online betting and casinos are some of the highest paying affiliate programs to join. They offer high commissions, lots of traffic and a long history of paying affiliates.

Online sportsbooks are popular because they offer users a wide variety of games and betting options, including live betting. This makes them easy to promote as you can target your audience based on their interests or needs (e.g. if someone wants to learn how to bet on basketball).

Online casinos also offer players plenty of choices when it comes to gambling - from slots to table games like blackjack or roulette - which means that there's something there for everyone in your audience who enjoys gambling online.







How much you can earn

The payout amount varies from program to program and also depends on how much traffic your website generates. You will need to spend some time researching these companies before deciding which one to join, as there are many good options available at the moment. Each company has a minimum payment threshold so that they can check that all payments have been made correctly. For example, if your account balance has reached $50, they release your funds to your bank account within 3–5 days after receiving all the required documents from both parties.

Conclusion

The best way to get started with affiliate marketing is to sign up with one or more of the top affiliate networks. You'll be able to choose from thousands of products and services, which means you can find something that fits your niche and start making money straight away.