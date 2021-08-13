Top Online Casinos in Hungary

Hungary is a country in central Europe with a population of almost 10 million. The government had successfully legalized almost all forms of gambling a long time ago. The legislation strictly regulates both online and land-based casinos activities.





The largest gambling provider is Szerencsejatek, which is owned by the state. Until 2012, the company maintained a gambling monopoly since it had the rights to all lotteries and held one of the two casinos at the time.





However, since 2012, many changes have been made to Hungarian legislation, which has expanded the possibilities for offline and online markets, enabling new companies to take them up.





It is worth noting that the internet is used as much in Hungary as in the rest of Europe – the number of users exceeds 80% of the population (approximately 8 million people).

Gambling in Hungary

The legalization of gambling in Hungary began in 1991. At that time, two primary laws regulating gambling in the country were adopted. One of them, the Gambling Act, contained all the introductory provisions on the rules for land-based establishments and online casinos. And the other one, the Concession Act, stipulated that the state wholly owned the right to provide gaming services. However, the first and only provider was the already mentioned state-owned company Szerencsejatek, which was responsible for all lotteries in the country. Its subsidiary company TippMix was accountable for sports betting.





But the monopoly could not last forever – in 2006, the European Commission issued a warning to Hungary for its closed market. This prompted the authorities to consider amending the legislation. Nevertheless, the conditions for organizing casino activities remain very strict, which does not make this market attractive to foreign providers.





The casinos in the country are regulated by the Gambling Supervision Authority, which is responsible for issuing licenses, enforcing laws, imposing sanctions and fines, etc. To obtain a land-based casino license, many strict requirements must be met. For example, space must be at least 90 sq.m. In addition, it must be approved by the town council.





As for the online sector, the first games were released back in 1998 by the same monopoly company, Szerencsejatek. In 2002, it became possible to place sports bets via SMS. In July 2013, the state finally amended the law to allow foreign operators to open online casinos. Vegas was the first of the licensed iGaming brands in Hungary, offering customers a vast range of entertainment – roulette, poker, blackjack and various slots.





Regarding the conditions for opening, the company must have a legal address in Hungary, and the license is valid for five years. But few are keen to open a business in this country – the costs involved are unreasonably high, which has led to a virtual lack of licensed internet portals in Hungary. While revenue for casino and betting brands with a license is increasing year on year, mainly in lotteries and sports betting, with poker and casino, it is not so smooth: having shown growth in the beginning, it has remained unchanged for the last couple of years.





It’s worth noting that total revenue remains very low compared to western countries, not to mention unlicensed gambling brands – growth is volatile, and the amounts there are pretty different.





The outlook for gambling in Hungary is still ambiguous. On the one hand, many Hungarians have a negative attitude towards this form of entertainment; the media also supports the same policy. Moreover, public broadcasting often touches on the pernicious effects of gambling. On the positive side, however, well-known operators are trying their best to change the situation. The Vegas mentioned above has managed to enter the market and attracted famous partners, such as Greentube, thanks to which Hungarian players have access to various world-popular slots.

Top Online Casinos in Hungary 2024





Best Live Casinos

888 Casino. Renowned for its user-friendly interface and high-quality live dealer games, 888 Casino provides a robust selection of live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games. The platform supports Hungarian language options, ensuring a seamless experience for local players.





22Bet Casino. 22Bet offers a comprehensive live casino section featuring over 65 live dealer games. Known for its extensive payment methods and high-security standards, this casino provides an immersive live gaming experience with popular games like live roulette and blackjack.





Unibet Casino. Unibet is well-regarded for its top-tier live casino games powered by renowned software providers. With a variety of live dealer games and a generous welcome bonus, it’s a favorite among Hungarian players looking for a high-quality gaming experience.





Energy Casino. Energy Casino stands out with its strong focus on live casino games, including multiple variants of live blackjack and roulette. The platform offers daily jackpots and excellent customer support, making it a top choice for live gaming enthusiasts.

Wazamba Casino. Wazamba Casino combines a fun, gamified experience with a rich selection of live dealer games. The site is fully translated into Hungarian and offers attractive bonuses and promotions, ensuring a captivating gaming experience.

No Download Online Casinos

In addition to the previous, there are also a number of other online casinos that got many fans:





Tsars Casino. Tsars Casino features an elegant and modern design with a vast game library that includes slots, live casino games, and more. The casino offers frequent promotions and a rewarding VIP program.





Nomini Casino. Nomini Casino stands out with its colorful interface and unique fruit-themed characters. Players can enjoy a vast selection of games from top providers, all accessible directly from their browser.





Mystake Casino. Mystake Casino offers a vast selection of games and frequent promotions. The platform is user-friendly and supports various payment methods, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.





Donbet Casino. Donbet Casino is a newer platform offering a great variety of games and a modern interface. It provides a solid welcome bonus and regular promotions to keep players engaged.





Slots Hammer Casino. Slots Hammer Casino offers a robust selection of slot games and other casino favorites. The platform is easy to navigate and offers generous bonuses to new players.

Fast Payout Casinos Online

Most of the popular online casinos have a chat with 24/7 technical help and fast withdrawal time frame, although some of them offer 0-24 frames and instant withdrawals to e-wallets, which makes it even easier to get the gainings.





Fast payouts online casinos in Hungary are: Playio Casino, Verde Casino, Ganabet Casino, Coolbet Casino, Ignition Casino.

Top Mobile Casinos

Slot machines, as well as sections of the site in a smartphone or tablet browser, adjust to the screen size, and the game runs in standard mode. Logging in to the official website from a mobile phone is identical to logging in from a computer, you do not need to re-create an account.

Here is the list of the most popular mobile online casinos in Hungary: Tsars Casino, Nomini Casino, Mystake Casino, Donbet Casino, and Slots Hammer Casino.

New Casinos

The Hungarian gambling industry is developing every year, which means there are lots of new casinos that are worth checking out.





Most popular new online casinos in Hungary that have gained a large audience of fans are: Donbet, Starda, and 32Red.

Are Online Casinos Safe And Secure?

About Gambling Licenses

The security of player information and funds is very important for online gambling. As a rule, the leading operators in the country use standard encryption methods such as Secure Socket Layers (SSL) and RSA to protect the financial and personal information of their customers.





Most Hungarian online casinos for real money have a valid license. The Hungarian Gambling Supervisory Authority is the primary regulatory entity tasked with overseeing the entire spectrum of gambling activities within Hungary. Its core duties encompass granting licenses to operators, enforcing adherence to national gambling laws, monitoring gambling operations to prevent illicit activities and safeguard consumers, and managing the collection of gambling taxes. Overall, the Authority serves a crucial function in promoting transparency and responsible conduct within the gambling sector, aiming to protect the welfare of consumers and uphold the integrity of licensed operators.

Most Popular Online Casino Games In Hungary

Slots

Many Hungarian casinos are expanding their range of software with the help of new technologies, buying slots with support for modern technologies, using programs for secure connection. They offer progressive video slots with high-quality graphics, an abundance of lines, the possibility of wagering jackpots, free spins and bonus rounds.

Baccarat

A popular game with a long history is also commonly seen in many Hungarian online casinos. This classical card game combined with the beautiful design of casino websites has many fans and probably will never pass by.

Bingo

Related to slots, bingo is one of the most popular online casino games in Hungary. If you’re looking for a great place to play bingo, then check out the following online casinos: 888 Casino, Casino Euro and Casino Las Vegas.

Blackjack

Of all the casino games, Blackjack is probably the most popular in Hungary. Most popular casinos are home to a large selection of Blackjack games, including classic and modern versions. You can also find progressive Blackjack with jackpots worth millions of dollars.

Craps

The craps game is one of the top-played casino games in Hungary. This game is quite complicated, but once you know the rules – you get the bank. Most casinos do everything they can to make it more and more interesting to each player.

Keno

Is a fast-play game that allows you to decide how much money to wager. Classic variant to not waste time and win.

Roulette

Classical roulettes are always on top, as it is interesting and usually made up very colorful and sound-filled, so that every gamer can feel the atmosphere.

Sic Bo

This game, similar to roulette, but originally was found in Asia, has a lot of fans all over the world.

Payment Solutions For Hungarian Players





Deposits and Withdrawals

Playing for real money requires financial transactions. Hungarian casinos in 2024 use various payment systems for making a deposit and for withdrawing winnings:





Bank transfers are a reliable but time-consuming method of making payments at online casinos.





Bank cards – instant accrual, ease to use

Electronic payment systems – convenient, profitable, fast, minimal commission

Cryptocurrency transactions are a modern method that is not used in all casinos

Skrill – instantly

EasyPay – instantly

Cashterminal – instant accrual

Visa card – instantly

MasterCard – instantly

Maestro – instantly

All payment methods are completely secure. In some casinos, a rule is practiced under which withdrawal of funds is possible only with those payment methods that were used to deposit money.

Mobile Gambling

Mobile Apps

Hungarian casinos are increasingly available for download on Android and iOS. Users launch their favorite slots, participate in tournaments, carry out account transactions without getting up from the couch. You can download the software on the official websites of iGaming brands, after disabling the security settings of the device. Programs weigh little, have a fast response. The functionality of the applications is no different from the main version of the portal, the working mirrors in them are updated automatically.

Web-Based Mobile Gaming

For now, Hungarians are free to play at any online casino that accepts players from Hungary. Which means that most of the popular online casinos have mobile versions of their websites, or the websites as well as the games adjust to the size of your phone’s screen, that makes it really easy to use.

Conclusion

Gambling is entirely legal in Hungary, although the government strictly controls it. There is not much gambling traffic in this country, but it is high quality, making it comparable to Poland and Finland. For an SEO site, iGaming brands with a local language are best suited. As far as betting is concerned, we have found out that there is no point in sending traffic, as the country has a monopoly. Overall, the government raises optimistic hopes, which allows us to predict its development in the industry more favorably and dynamically.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is online gambling legal in Hungary?

Online gambling is legal in Hungary. The country has a regulated framework for both online and offline gambling, overseen by the Supervisory Authority for Regulatory Affairs. Since 2013, online casinos and sports betting have been legal, but they are tightly regulated.

What is the most trusted online casino?

The most trusted online casino is Lex Casino. This casino is licensed by the authorities of Curacao and top rated in most reviews. Lex Casino offers a wide variety of casino games, including slots, table games, and live casino.

What are the best free slots for gambling in Hungary?

Tsars Casino has a generous welcome bonus which is up to €2,000 and 200 Free Spins.