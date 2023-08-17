The RevenueLab team attended iGB Live in Amsterdam. We still look back on this time as a period of productive work and valuable new connections. We are excited to share the results of iGB 2024 with you.
As part of the vibrant IGB Live Amsterdam 2024 event, RevenueLab took the opportunity to bring together our top partners and esteemed clients in a setting that was as warm as it was exclusive. This wasn’t just a meeting; it was a reunion of old friends, where business discussions flowed effortlessly into shared laughter and memorable moments.
RevenueLab, the world's largest affiliate program aggregator in the iGaming industry, has redesigned its website and expanded its range of services.
Since 24th February in solidarity with Ukraine international companies are ceasing work with Russia and Belarus. Leading world companies in the iGaming industry around the world withdrew betting campaigns on Russian sports events, ceased operations and suspended all business partnerships with bookmakers in the Russian Federation. We publish a full list of companies that have left the Russian market.
Topic: Push and Pops trends in iGaming 2022: RichAds and SiGMA expert insights Date and Time: February 24, 15:00 GMT Presenters: Anastasia Kazakova, RichAds Head of Customer Success & Oliver de Bono, CSO at SiGMA
France is a state in Western Europe with 67 million people and the capital Paris (2.16 million inhabitants), famous for its wine and cheese. Tourists are attracted by the historical sights and recreation places on the south coast. Although the government strictly controls casinos in France, it doesn’t affect the popularity of gambling. On the contrary, more and more people are getting involved in this activity.
Google has announced a new update to Google Ads gambling and games policy will see the light before the end of the month. New adjustment will allow running gambling adverts through the platform in Colombia, Kenya and Nigeria, and expand the range of US states in which it’s allowed to promote betting services.
Note that the old platform (aff.revenuelab.biz) will remain available during this month and will be displaying old statistics up to May 31st. For your convenience, we strongly advise you to complete the account transfer asap. Please note that for technical reasons the new platform (aff.revenuelab.club). will display the statistics starting from May 1st and onwards. In order to extract the data from the old platform, go to “Reporting” -> “By Date” and click on the “Export to Excel” button in the bottom right-hand corner of the page. FAQ and all the info you need to know about the platform transfer are listed below.
Focused on relevant knowledge about gambling subtle details and challenges, the conference will bring together top industry experts. Core skills and tools for arbitrage experts and traffic managers, income boost using analytics and marketing, insights on how to attract casino users — these and many other questions will be discussed at Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference. After the conference, the guests will be able to join a networking session and an official after-party to discuss the prospects for further cooperation in a relaxed atmosphere.
RevenueLab now is the official partner of Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference that will take place on October 18 in Tbilisi.