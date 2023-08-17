News

Note that the old platform (aff.revenuelab.biz) will remain available during this month and will be displaying old statistics up to May 31st. For your convenience, we strongly advise you to complete the account transfer asap. Please note that for technical reasons the new platform (aff.revenuelab.club). will display the statistics starting from May 1st and onwards. In order to extract the data from the old platform, go to “Reporting” -> “By Date” and click on the “Export to Excel” button in the bottom right-hand corner of the page. FAQ and all the info you need to know about the platform transfer are listed below.