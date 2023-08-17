The 888 affiliate program was created to promote online casinos and other projects of the 888 family, including a bookmaker, a poker room and a bingo platform. For each site, certain commissions and earning models are provided, which are described in detail on a separate page of the site. 888 is a large and well-known brand in the gambling industry, which in 2014 had an official affiliate program 888 Affiliates. All promoted projects are licensed and available in different countries. 888casino’s main brand resource is translated into 10 languages and allows webmasters to refer players from many countries.